Lexington doctor arrested, 2 people are dead in the same home. Here's what we know

After two suspicious deaths at the same Cayce home, police have charged a Lexington County doctor in the death of one and are looking into the other.
As of Friday morning, Dr. Adam Marcus Lazzarini, 46, was facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and obstructing justice in the case of the October death of a salesman.
He is not currently facing charges in the death of his wife, who died May 1 at the same home the salesman died in.
Here's what we know about Lazzarini:
Oct. 3, 2008 Lazzarini and Vanessa Brooke Biery get married in New York, according to their wedding announcement in the New York Times. At the time, the couple were living in Walnut Creek, California, where Biery was working as a recruiter for investment banking and asset management companies. Lazzarini was working as an orthopedic surgeon.
December 2016 Lazzarini is hired by Lexington Medical Center, according to a Tweet from the center. On his bio, he's listed as working for the Southeastern Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine department.
Oct. 19, 2017 Cayce officials report what appears to be an accidental shooting at a home on the 200 block of Hunters Mill Drive. William Player Holland, 30, of Columbia, was shot in the chest and killed while visiting the home.
“Right now, we can say it appears to be unintentional or accidental,” Capt. Jim Crosland said at the time. “There were several witnesses in the residence at the time that we're interviewing. All witnesses are cooperating."
The S.C. Law Enforcement Division joined the Cayce Department of Public Safety on the investigation.
May 1, 2018 First responders are called to the Hunters Mill Drive home at about 7 a.m., according to a Facebook post from Cayce Public Safety. EMS and officer find an unresponsive person, who they were not able to revive. Later, that person is identified as Biery.
The Lexington County Coroner's office is called to the scene, and SLED joins the new investigation.
May 2, 2018 Coroner Margaret Fisher's office releases a statement saying Biery -- who was not identified by name -- died of unknown circumstances. An autopsy was scheduled for May 3 at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
May 3, 2018 Lazzarini turns himself into the Lexington County Detention Center after being charged with involuntary manslaughter and obstructing justice in the Holland case, according to a Cayce spokewoman.
Hours later, Fisher's office names Biery, 43. Biery died in her home of unknown circumstances, a statement said. Her death was reported by Lazzarini.
May 4, 2018 During a press conference, Cayce Director of Public Safety Byron Snellgrove said the department is treating Biery's death as suspicious. Investigators connected Biery and Holland's deaths, saying they were related.
While investigating Biery's death, officers found evidence that lead them to charge Lazzarini in Holland's death, Snellgrove said. Investigators were still awaiting the full autopsy report from the Medical University of South Carolina, Snellgrove said.
Earlier that morning, Lazzarini's bond was set at $250,000, which he paid later that day. He was released on the condition he surrender his passport and investigators give him a GPS monitoring device.
May 5, 2018 Police have not released the cause of death from the MUSC autopsy. Investigators have not released the incident report for Biery's death, nor Lazzarini's arrest warrant. A Cayce spokeswoman said more information may be available Monday.
Comments