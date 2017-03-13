Filing closes in 5th District, and more candidates are running

The ballot is set for the special election to replace Mick Mulvaney in Congress.
Seven Republicans, three Democrats and three third-party candidates filed for the 5th District race before a noon filing deadline, with one late addition and a last minute change.
A third Democrat has joined the race, while another candidate dropped out and offered an endorsement to a third-party challenger.
Les Murphy announced his candidacy over the weekend. The Indian Land Marine veteran works with the non-profit Carolina Veterans Commission. His own announcement notes that he’s a “political unknown,” but says his eight years in the Marine Corps and work with the veterans community could make him a “potential favorite” with military voters.
Murphy is the third Democrat to enter the race, joining Sumter’s Archie Parnell, a former senior adivser at Goldman Sachs, and Alexis Frank, a student and Army veteran.
On the GOP side, former congressional candidate Ray Craig became the seventh candidate to file on Monday. Craig, a former nonprofit aid worker, managed to earn 21 percent of the vote in his 2016 primary challenge against Mulvaney, and thinks he can capitalize on his name recognition in the district.
“I thought to defer to the old lions in (Tommy) Pope and (Ralph) Norman,” Craig said, referring to two York County legislators running for the seat. “But if you’re going to drain the swamp, you don’t send one of two swamp monsters up there.”
Other Republican candidates will be former S.C. GOP chairman Chad Connelly; anti-Common Core education activist Sheri Few, Camden businessman and S.C. State Guard commander Tom Mullikin; former state Rep. Ralph Norman; S.C. House Speaker Pro Tempore Tommy Pope; and Indian Land attorney Kris Wampler.
But Penry Gustafson, a previously announced candidate, dropped out of the race for the GOP nomination, instead endorsing the American Party candidate Josh Thornton, a Rock Hill educator.
Gustafson said she thought running as a Republican would be the only viable way to win in South Carolina, but ultimately decided the small, centrist American Party was a better fit for her moderate beliefs.
“The American Party addresses our growing political dysfunction and offers more choices for the voting public,” Gustafson’s announcement said.
Thornton won’t be the only third-party candidate on the ballot. David Kulma will be the Green Party candidate, and 2016 Senate candidate Bill Bledsoe has filed for the Libertarian and Constitution Party nominations. But Bledsoe will face a challenge from two other Libertarians, Nathaniel Cooper and Victor Kocher, the party’s 2014 Senate nominee.
The Republican and Democratic primaries will be on May 2, and voters will pick their congressman in a special election June 20.
WHO’S RUNNING FOR JOE NEAL’S SEAT?
Eight candidates filed for the S.C. House seat previously held by the late Joe Neal. One, freelance paralegal and minister Reuben Martin, withdrew before the primary in District 70, covering parts of Richland and Sumter counties. Seven are Democrats, with one Republican, Bill Strickland of Sumter, running for the seat.
▪ Wendy Brawley
▪ Heath Hill
▪ Norman Jackson Jr
▪ Patrick Morris
▪ Harry Reese Sr
▪ Levola S. Taylor
▪ Bill Strickland
▪ George B. Wilson
Comments