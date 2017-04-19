Former SC Gov. Riley endorses in 5th District Congress race

Former S.C. Gov. Dick Riley has endorsed Archie Parnell as the Democrats’ choice to be the next congressman from South Carolina’s 5th District.
Riley is a longtime fixture of the state’s Democratic politics. He also served as U.S. secretary of education in the administration of President Bill Clinton.
“Archie Parnell knows firsthand that a kid from Sumter blessed with a good public school education goes far,” Riley said. “He knows that education and affordable college mean better jobs and a stronger local economy.”
The former governor also took the opportunity to applaud Parnell’s criticism of Republican candidate Sheri Few’s ad attacking legislators who voted to remove the Confederate flag from the S.C. State House grounds.
“Archie stood firm in supporting the Democrats and Republicans who came together to take down the Confederate flag from the State House grounds,” Riley said. “Archie knows the United States and South Carolina flags carry the values that represent us all.”
Riley is the latest highly-visible Democrat to offer Parnell his endorsement. The Sumter financial advisor has also garnered endorsements from John Spratt, the former 5th District representative, and Jim Hodges, the last Democratic governor in South Carolina.
Rock Hill Democrat Alexis Frank has accepted the endorsement of the National Women’s Political Caucus, a group dedicated to supporting women in public office. Veterans activist Les Murphy of Indian Land has not announced any endorsements in the race.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
