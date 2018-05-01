Former South Carolina basketball players land at new schools

Two former South Carolina men's basketball players have found new homes.
Khadim Gueye tweeted Sunday that he's committed to Akron of the Mid-American Conference. Gueye, a 7-footer from Senegal, totaled 11 points and 38 rebounds in his two seasons with the Gamecocks.
USC announced Gueye's departure in the same March 28 release that noted Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia's transfer. Doumbia, who appeared in just 12 games as a freshman, has signed with Central Florida of the American Athletic Conference.
"Ibrahim will bring a lot of energy to the program," said UCF coach Johnny Dawkins. "He's a very explosive player. His ability to finish around the basket and run the floor will be key. He has as much potential as any player we've recruited here, and he'll continue to develop on and off the court this next season. We're excited for Ibrahim to join our UCFamily."
Both Doumbia and Gueye will sit out next season, per NCAA transfer rules.
The Knights went 19-13 in 2017-18. The Akron Zips went 14-18.
David Beatty, the other former USC player to transfer since the end of the season, told The State on Monday he's narrowed down his options to La Salle, Temple and Seton Hall.
Kory Holden, who left the Gamecocks in February, has signed with South Alabama.
