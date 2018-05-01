Former Gamecock David Beatty close to finding new home

David Beatty will soon have his second college basketball coach. He’ll always remember his first one, though.
“In life,” said the former South Carolina guard, “you want somebody that’s going to have your back 100 percent. Coach Martin was one of those people I was grateful to have in my life, and I look forward to still having him in my life. I learned a lot from him.”
USC announced Beatty’s departure from Frank Martin and the Gamecock program on April 16. Two weeks later, the former four-star prospect is nearing a decision on the next stop in his career.
Beatty told The State on Monday that he’s visiting Temple on Tuesday, La Salle on Wednesday and “hopefully Seton Hall by the weekend.”
Two of those three schools are in Philadelphia, Beatty’s hometown. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound shooting guard was a McDonald’s All-American nominee for Imhotep Institute Charter High School. He picked the Gamecocks over Georgetown, UConn, Maryland, Indiana and La Salle, among others.
One of the more highly rated recruits of the Martin era, Beatty appeared in 29 games as a freshman, averaging just three points and shooting 25.4 percent in 11.8 minutes.
The split was nothing personal – Martin called Beatty “awesome” during the season – it was the system that didn’t fit.
“Somewhere where the ball can be in my hands and I can play,” Beatty said of what he’s looking for in his next school.
Beatty is one of three Carolina players to transfer since the 2017-18 season ended. Forward Ibrahim Famoke Doumbia has landed at Central Florida. Center Khadim Gueye has committed to Akron.
Kory Holden, an oft-injured guard who left in February, signed with South Alabama last month.
VerbalCommits.com – as of Monday evening – reports 550 college basketball transfers this offseason. That number was 884 last year, including two from South Carolina – Ran Tut and Sedee Keita.
“Some guys want quicker results,” Martin said April 16 before a “Spurs Up” tour stop in Lancaster. “They got to make decisions that’s what’s best for them.
“The whole culture that we’ve created right now, that’s what’s sad. We’ve created a culture for these kids, starting like in eighth and ninth grade where transferring is OK. There’s nothing wrong with transferring, but that should be your last alternative. That means that you should exhaust every opportunity to make it work, where you chose to be at.”
Beatty attended three different high schools before coming to USC.
“I learned to never stop working on your craft, never lose confidence in yourself and never let anyone tell you what you can’t be,” he said of his main takeaways as a Gamecock.
