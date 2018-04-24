Gamecocks QB commit makes big jump in recruiting rankings

When quarterback Ryan Hilinski committed to South Carolina football, he was on the right side of the line to be a four-star recruit, just outside the top 300 in the 247Sports Composite rankings.
He's taken a sizable jump since then.
In the latest rankings, Hilinski is now the No. 166 player, nearly 150 spots higher. He was named an Under Armour All-American and invited to the Polynesian Bowl.
The jump was in part because of a favorable rating from ESPN, which has the 6-foot-4, 222-pound quarterback at the top pocket passer in the country (he's No. 34 overall in the ESPN 300). The 247Sports non-composite rankings have Hilinski at No. 189 overall.
Hilinski expects to be an early enrollee out of Orange Lutheran in Southern California.
Last season, he threw for 3,749 yards, 33 touchdowns and six interceptions. That includes 538 yards in one game.
