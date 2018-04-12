JUCO guard emerges as South Carolina basketball recruiting target, sets visit

Per a source, 6-foot-3 combo guard Devonte Bandoo of Hutchinson Community College (Kansas) is expected to visit South Carolina this weekend.
He has offers from Oklahoma, Houston, New Mexico, West Virginia and others. He was named all-region this season after averaging 17 points, six rebounds and three assists per game. He made 50 percent of his field goals including 44 percent from 3-point range, and he shot 81 percent from the free throw line.
He helped lead the Blue Dragons to a 29-7 record and the second round of the junior college tournament. He's a native of Brampton, Ontario.
USC has already signed Jermaine Couisnard and Alanzo Frink for 2018, and are showing interest in former Gray Collegiate star Jalek Felton.
Comments