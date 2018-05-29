Gamecocks gearing up for big recruiting visit weekend

Concord, N.C. linebacker Derek Boykins will take an official visit to South Carolina this weekend. The Gamecocks are strong with him but he's not expecting to commit. He will take official to Kentucky on June 8 and unofficial to Clemson on June 13. He'll also will take unofficial to Tennessee.
Other prospects who have said they will take an official visit to USC this weekend include defensive end Joseph Anderson, defensive lineman C.J. Clark, defensive end Savion Jackson, defensive back Jammie Robinson, defensive back J.R. Walker, offensive lineman Anthony Whigan and newly committed linebacker Jahmar Brown.
Boykins grew up a Gamecocks fan and spent the early part of his life living in South Carolina. Top corner Chris Steele had been talked about as potentially visiting this weekend, but he'll be at Florida instead.
Note:
▪ Dutch Fork 2020 tight end Ta'Chawn Brooks said he's hearing from South Carolina, Oregon State, Kentucky and East Carolina. He plans to go to camps at USC, Clemson, NC State and Georgia Tech.
Brooks was listed as a 6-foot-5, 240-pound wide receiver on last year's roster. He's now listed as a 6-foot-5, 269 pound lineman/tight end.
Comments