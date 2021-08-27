South Carolina reports third highest COVID-19 case count with nearly 6,700 new cases

More from the series COVID-19 spikes again in South Carolina Many South Carolina counties have re-entered high coronavirus transmission rates per CDC data. Here’s the latest on the delta variant surge, COVID-19 guidance and more in SC. Expand All

South Carolina on Friday reported its third highest daily COVID-19 cases count since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The state added 6,697 new cases, according to the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control. Of those new cases, at least 2,047 were labeled “probable” rather than confirmed, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to more than 714,000.

The only higher case count days are Jan. 6 —when the state reported 7,680 new cases — and Jan. 8 — when the state reported 7,450, according to DHEC’s website.

The agency also reported 39 more deaths, just a day after reporting its most deaths on a single day in six months. The statewide death toll is 10,452.

At least 41,931 new COVID-19 tests were conducted around the state for the new cases, with 14.3% coming back positive. Percent positive refers to the number of positive COVID-19 tests in relation to all COVID-19 tests conducted.

At least 53.1% of the cases reported were people aged 30 and under.

Children 10 and younger made up 15% of the new cases, while 22.7% of the cases were attributed to people between the ages of 11 and 20.

When the pandemic was first starting out in South Carolina during March and April 2020, only 1.6% of children ages 10 and under were testing positive, while just 5.5% of those between the age of 11 and 20 contracted COVID-19. At the height of the pandemic between the months of December and February, only 5.8% of positive cases were kids 10 and under.

The highly contagious delta variant is likely responsible for the majority of new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, according to state health officials. The exact number of delta cases is unknown because only a fraction of confirmed cases undergo genome sequencing, the process to determine the variant.

At least 77 deaths— less than 1% — of all COVID-related deaths as of Aug. 20 have been from “breakthrough” cases, meaning the person was fully vaccinated. The majority of deaths — 65% — are people ages 71 and up. And about 65% of those who died had comorbid conditions.

Health officials recommend wearing a face mask and getting the coronavirus vaccine to help limit the spread of the virus. South Carolina currently has a 47.1% vaccination rate, one of the lowest in the country.