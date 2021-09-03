COVID cases in SC jump by more than 6,000 Friday as 38 more people die from the virus

READ MORE COVID-19 spikes again in South Carolina Many South Carolina counties have re-entered high coronavirus transmission rates per CDC data. Here’s the latest on the delta variant surge, COVID-19 guidance and more in SC. Expand All

South Carolina added 6,032 new COVID-19 cases and at least 38 additional deaths on Friday.

That brings the state’s COVID-19 case count to more than 752,000 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. The statewide death toll is 10,781.

It is the third consecutive day that South Carolina has seen at least 5,000 new cases. On Wednesday, the agency reported 86 deaths. It was the highest single-day death total since Feb. 14, when the agency recorded 87 COVID-related deaths.

The state hasn’t seen fewer than 1,000 cases on any day since July 24.

Of the new cases reported on Friday, 1,347 were listed as “probable” rather than confirmed.

The state conducted 46,627 COVID-19 tests with 12.6% coming back positive, according to Friday’s data.

At least 56.3% of the new cases reported were people aged 30 and under.

Children 10 and younger made up 15.6% of the new cases on Friday, while 27% of the cases were attributed to people between the ages of 11 and 20.

At the earlier height of the pandemic between December and February, only 5.8% of positive cases were kids 10 and under.

The Palmetto State continues to trend in the wrong direction, as cases are soaring. Last week, South Carolina saw its second-highest weekly total for new cases with nearly 35,000. The only higher weekly total was in early January, when the state had more than 40,000 cases.

The highly contagious delta variant is likely responsible for the majority of new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, according to state health officials. The exact number of delta cases is unknown because only a fraction of confirmed cases undergo genome sequencing, the process to determine the variant.

At least 116 deaths— less than 1% — of all COVID-related deaths as of Aug. 27 have been from “breakthrough” cases, meaning the person was fully vaccinated. The majority of deaths — 65% — are people ages 71 and up. And about 65% of those who died had comorbid conditions.

Health officials recommend wearing a face mask and getting the coronavirus vaccine to help limit the spread of the virus. South Carolina currently has a 48.1% vaccination rate, one of the lowest in the country.