COVID-19 cases climb in SC as state reports nearly 3,000 new infections, 25 deaths

READ MORE COVID-19 spikes again in South Carolina Many South Carolina counties have re-entered high coronavirus transmission rates per CDC data. Here’s the latest on the delta variant surge, COVID-19 guidance and more in SC. Expand All

South Carolina reported 2,997 more COVID-19 cases and 25 more deaths on Wednesday, according to data released by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

That brings the state’s COVID-19 case count to more than 776,000 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DHEC. The statewide death toll is now 10,996.

Of the new cases reported on Wednesday, 830 were listed as “probable” rather than confirmed.

The state conducted 20,211 COVID-19 tests, with 14.2% coming back positive. Far fewer people took COVID tests over the Labor Day weekend than the days prior, which contributed to the smaller overall number of cases reported Wednesday.

At least 47.7% of the new cases reported were people aged 30 and under.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Children 10 and younger made up 12.1% of the new cases on Wednesday, while 21.6% of the cases were attributed to people between the ages of 11 and 20.

At the earlier height of the pandemic between December and February, only 5.8% of positive cases were kids 10 and under.

The Palmetto State continues to trend in the wrong direction, as cases are soaring.

Last week, South Carolina saw its second-highest weekly total for new cases with nearly 38,000. The previous week, there were more than 35,000 new cases. The only higher weekly total was in early January, when the state had more than 40,000 cases. The state hasn’t seen fewer than 1,000 cases on any day since July 24.

The highly contagious delta variant is likely responsible for the majority of new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, according to state health officials. The exact number of delta cases is unknown because only a fraction of confirmed cases undergo genome sequencing, the process to determine the variant.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

At least 130 deaths— less than 1% — of all COVID-related deaths as of Sept. 7 have been from “breakthrough” cases, meaning the person was fully vaccinated. The majority of deaths — 65% — are people ages 71 and up. And about 65% of those who died had comorbid conditions.

Health officials recommend wearing a face mask and getting the coronavirus vaccine to help limit the spread of the virus. South Carolina currently has a 48.8% vaccination rate, one of the lowest in the country.