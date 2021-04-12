Money pours in for Columbia mayoral candidates in first quarter. Who raised the most?

Cash. AP File Photo/Mark Lennihan

Columbia City Councilman Daniel Rickenmann has, up until this point, run a low-key campaign in his bid to become the capital city’s mayor.

But there was nothing low-key about his campaign fundraising in the first quarter.

Rickenmann hauled in $119,780 in his run for mayor during the first three months of 2021, according to records from the South Carolina Ethics Commission. But he wasn’t alone in posting a six-figure fundraising number. Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine, also running for mayor, reported $115,021 in campaign contributions in the first quarter. Her total haul was $123,621, but that included an $8,500 loan from herself to the campaign.

Both Devine and Rickenmann outpaced Sam Johnson, a former aide to current Mayor Steve Benjamin, in first quarter fundraising. Johnson reported $23,235 in campaign cash for the period, and has raised about $37,000 for the entire election cycle so far.

Devine, Johnson and Rickenmann are vying to replace Benjamin, who announced earlier this year that he wouldn’t be seeking re-election after three terms. The city’s elections will be on Nov. 2, with runoffs on Nov. 16, if necessary. Aside from mayor, other open City Council seats will be District 1, District 4 and an at-large seat.

A look at Rickenmann’s first quarter donors shows a number of contributions from businesses, perhaps unsurprising given his business-forward approach to Council through the years. His donors, according to state records, included Granger Owings menswear shop, $1,000; the Gourmet Shoppe restaurant, $1,000; bar owner and restaurateur Jon Sears $1,000, and businessman and developer Joe Taylor, $1,000.

Taylor is weighing his own Council campaign, possibly for the District 4 seat Rickenmann currently holds.

“I’m just humbled by the support from the small business community investing into my campaign,” Rickenmann told The State. “I’m excited they are invested and engaged in the community. I think it’s a great thing. We are starting to warm up and get cranked up. We hope to have an official kickoff announcement in the next couple weeks.”

Meanwhile, Devine picked up contributions from more than 600 people. Her campaign said 70% of her contributors gave $100 or less.

Among Devine’s donors, per the ethics commission, were state Rep. Wendy Brawley, D-Richland, $250; state Sen. Marlon Kimpson, a Charleston Democrat, $250; and Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall, $500.

Duvall’s fiscal support of Devine is intriguing, as it would seem to set up campaign battle lines along Council. Councilmen Sam Davis and Ed McDowell previously announced support for Johnson.

“As a proven leader serving the city of Columbia, Councilwoman Devine launched this campaign with an ambitious goal,” Devine campaign manager Christina Cue said. “By exceeding this goal, the people of our city showed they believe in Councilwoman Devine and her vision to be an independent voice, championing communities and inclusive growth to make history as the next mayor of Columbia.”

If elected, Devine would be the first woman mayor of Columbia.

Johnson received first quarter donations from a number of business and community leaders, including attorney Burnie Maybank, $300; entrepreneur Rosie Craig, $250, and attorney and former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Marguerite Willis. $1,000.

Johnson told The State he thinks his campaign has momentum, having picked up endorsements from Davis and McDowell, and introducing policy proposals, such as the creation of a chief public health officer position in the municipal government and eliminating prosecution and incarceration for simple possession of marijuana in the city.

He said he is not worried about the fundraising amounts Devine and Rickenmann posted in the first quarter.

“Our campaign is talking about Columbia’s future, and is focusing on building what that future looks like,” Johnson said. “There’s no heartburn, at all. Certainly, I love a good challenge.”