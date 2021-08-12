Columbia election notes: Endorsements roll in as filing deadline looms

Columbia Skyline images for Living Here kkfoster@thestate.com

The slate is nearly set.

Filing for the city of Columbia’s election closes at noon Friday, and, as of Wednesday afternoon, 10 hopefuls had already signed up to run for the seats up for election this year. Seats on the Nov. 2 ballot will be mayor, an at-large council post, District 1 and District 4.

With Mayor Steve Benjamin not seeking re-election this year, three candidates have filed so far to seek the capital city’s top political spot: at-large City Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine, former Benjamin aide Sam Johnson and District 4 Councilman Daniel Rickenmann.

Five candidates had signed up for the citywide at-large race as of Wednesday. They are businesswoman Heather Bauer, public health researcher Dr. Aditi Bussells, attorney John Crangle, environmental lobbyist Deitra Stover Matthews and photographer Aaron Smalls. Attorney Tyler Bailey and activist John Tyler, both of whom have long announced their intention to run, had not filed as of Wednesday. Tyler’s campaign said he intended to file at 10 a.m. Thursday.

In the District 4 race, businessman and developer Joe Taylor has signed up to run. And in District 1, attorney Tina Herbert and state Department of Corrections worker Christa Williams have filed to run.

There will be a couple mayoral candidate forums coming up soon. The Richland Library will host a virtual forum for the mayoral hopefuls at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 22. Those who would like to watch are asked to register at www.richlandlibrary.com/event/2021-06-13/city-columbia-mayoral-forum. Meanwhile, the Coalition of Downtown Neighborhoods will host a mayoral forum at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at NoMa Warehouse at 2222 Sumter St.

Bussells picked up a local government endorsement in the at-large Columbia race, as Forest Acres Town Councilman John Barnes said he’s supporting her campaign.

“I am endorsing Aditi Bussells because of her innovative approach to leading our community,” Barnes said of the public health researcher. “Columbia needs new leadership and a fresh perspective on the best way to grow Columbia economically and faithfully represent all citizens of this great city.”

Rickenmann is getting support in the mayor’s race from a Five Points stalwart. Amy Beth Franks, a former Five Points Association director and owner of the urban village’s The Gourmet Shop, expressed her support for the city councilman’s mayoral efforts in a recent Facebook Q&A. She said retaining talent, particularly recent college graduates, is key to Columbia’s future.

“We have an opportunity with this election to improve our city, and this could be our chance to retain some of that talent, instead of seeing students graduate and leave town for Charlotte or Atlanta or Greenville or Charleston,” Franks said. “It’s a brain drain and it has to stop, but if we give these talented new grads a reason to stay, I really think that Columbia could be the best city in America. It’s an exciting time for us, and I think that with Daniel Rickenmann as our next mayor we can make good on our city’s potential and really get there.”

Bauer is touting an endorsement from the Sunrise Movement Columbia. Sunrise is an organization that, among other things, works to combat climate change.

“(Bauer) is committed to making sure Columbia grows without the threats of gentrification and climate injustice, and that young people have a future in our city,” the organization said in a Facebook post announcing its endorsement.

Devine has continued to roll out support from across the community for her mayoral run. She recently got an endorsement from Homeless No More director and former Richland One school board member Lila Anna Sauls.

“Tameika has passion and Tameika is a servant leader,” Sauls said. “But most importantly, she has a vision for our city that includes all neighborhoods and all people from all walks of life.”

Devine also recently was the subject of a campaign song from R&B artist TiffanyJ, which is available on several platforms, including Apple Music.

Meanwhile, Johnson’s #StandWithSam series of endorsements has been ongoing, and includes support from activist and filmmaker Bud Ferillo.

“I’m so strong in my support for Sam Johnson, because of his extraordinary experience at the side of Mayor Benjamin,” Ferillo said in a Twitter video. “He’s got the energy for the future that we need.”