Columbia election notes: Coroner endorses Bussells; Herbert hauls in campaign cash

Columbia City Council candidate Dr. Aditi Bussells

One of the candidates for an at-large seat on Columbia City Council rolled out a pair of endorsements this week.

Dr. Aditi Bussells, a public health researcher and one of five candidates who have formally announced runs for a citywide seat, announced campaign endorsements from former South Carolina Democratic Party Chairwoman Carol Fowler and Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford.

“Dr. Aditi Bussells has dedicated her work to understanding how we create systemic change to prevent adverse circumstances in the most vulnerable populations,” Rutherford said in social media postings from the campaign. “I endorse Aditi because I believe she will bring a fresh perspective to city council.”

Rutherford is in her first term as Richland County’s coroner. She won the Democratic nomination in a landslide against incumbent Gary Watts in June 2020 and was unopposed in the November election. She is the first woman and first African American to be Richland County coroner.

Meanwhile, Fowler said Bussells is “a brilliant young woman who will bring energy and a much needed perspective to city council.”

Fowler and Rutherford also have endorsed Tameika Isaac Devine in the Columbia mayor’s race.

•Attorney Tina Herbert is off to a strong fundraising start in her bid for Columbia City Council in District 1.

According to state Ethics Commission records, Herbert, who is the former leader of the city’s Office of Business Opportunities, raised $27,202 in campaign cash in the second quarter. She has raised $29,052 for the election cycle, and has $19,205 in cash on-hand.

Among the donors to Herbert’s campaign in the April-through-June frame were outgoing Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, attorney Chris Kenney, consultant and TV news pundit Antjuan Seawright, and Sam Johnson, who is running for mayor this year.

Nonprofit leader Christa Williams also is running in District 1. Ethics Commission records show she has raised $4,254 for the election cycle. One of her donors is former Columbia City Councilman Moe Baddourah.

Herbert and Williams are vying to replace Councilman Sam Davis, who announced he is not seeking reelection after 23 years. Davis has endorsed Herbert in the race.

•The Earlewood Neighborhood Association is set to host candidates from the District 1 and at-large council races during the neighborhood’s quarterly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at the amphitheater in Earlewood Park.

•Seats up for grabs in this year’s city elections include mayor, District 1, District 4 and an at-large post. The election will be on Nov. 2, with runoffs on Nov. 16, if necessary.

Filing for the the city races opens at noon Aug. 2 and runs through noon Aug. 13. The filing fee for council seats is $530, while the filing fee for mayor is $1,000.