The slate is set: These are the people running for Columbia City Council this year

More from the series Midlands Elections 2021 Before you cast your ballot in South Carolina’s municipal elections this fall, be sure to check out the candidates running to represent you in Midlands’ cities and towns and on the Lexington/Richland District 5 school board. Expand All

They’re running.

Filing closed Friday for this year’s Columbia municipal election. There are four seats up for grabs this year in the capital city. The election is set for Nov. 2, with runoffs on Nov. 16 if necessary.

Sets up for election this year include mayor, an at-large post, District 1 and District 4.

Mayor’s race

At the top of the ticket is the mayor’s race, where third-term Mayor Steve Benjamin has chosen not to seek re-election this year. Benjamin is Columbia’s first Black mayor. Four candidates have filed to take his place: former District 3 Councilman Moe Baddourah, at-large City Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine, former Benjamin aide Sam Johnson and District 4 Councilman Daniel Rickenmann.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

At-large race

The at-large field is the most crowded among this year’s races, with seven hopefuls lining up to go for the seat that Devine has held for 19 years. At-large council members are elected citywide. The seven candidate are Attorney Tyler Bailey, businesswoman Heather Bauer, public health researcher Dr. Aditi Bussells, attorney John Crangle, environmental lobbyist Deitra Stover Matthews, photographer Aaron Smalls and activist John Tyler.

District 1

In District 1, which is in the northern part of the city and includes neighborhoods such as Earlewood and Greenview, Councilman Sam Davis chose not to seek re-election after 23 years. Two candidates filed to pursue the seat: attorney Tina Herbert and state Department of Corrections worker Christa Williams.

District 4

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

And in District 4, which is in the northeast part of the city and includes neighborhoods such as Kings Grant, Lake Katherine and Gregg Park, only businessman and former state Secretary of Commerce Joe Taylor filed to run, meaning he will likely cruise to the seat.

Editor’s note: The State in recent weeks recorded introduction videos of three mayoral candidates who have been campaigning for months. A fourth candidate, Moe Baddourah, filed to run late Thursday, and The State will have a video with him early next week.