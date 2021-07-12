Bailey leads competitive 2nd quarter campaign cash battle in Columbia at-large race

Columbia attorney Tyler Bailey Provided

If fundraising totals for the last three months are any indicator, it looks like the race for an at-large seat on Columbia City Council is set to be quite competitive this fall.

There are currently five hopefuls who have formally announced campaigns in the citywide race: attorney Tyler Bailey, business owner Heather Bauer, public health researcher Dr. Aditi Bussells, environmental lobbyist Deitra Stover Matthews and activist John Tyler.

According to records from the state Ethics Commission, Bailey reported $41,868 in campaign contributions for the second quarter. Paired with his initial fundraising report just days after he announced his run in early April, Bailey has raised $55,855 for the election cycle so far. That sum includes about $5,200 in loans and in-kind contributions.

Bailey has $53,855 in campaign cash on-hand.

Some of Bailey’s donors in the most recent quarter included developer Edward Mungo, Democratic state Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, of Charleston, and Columbia’s Green’s Alcohol and Beverages.

In a release following the posting of his April-through-June fundraising haul, Bailey said he has been “humbled” by the support he has received so far.

“Between meeting with neighborhood and business leaders, speaking with voters, fundraising, running a business, managing my staff, and spending quality time with my wife and son, I haven’t taken the time to truly comprehend the momentum, excitement, and broad support behind my candidacy,” Bailey said. “I am particularly appreciative of the support because I am a first-time candidate.”

Bussells hauled in $32,494 in the most recent quarter, and has raised $63,812 for the election cycle. Ethics Commission reports show she has $53,128 in cash on-hand.

Among Bussells’ donors were former SC Democratic Party Chairwoman Carol Fowler, a number of companies associated with the Middleton family that has helped revitalize Columbia’s Main Street, Five Points Association President Steve Cook and Richland County Councilwoman Jesica Mackey.

This marked the second consecutive quarter Bussells brought in more than $30,000 in campaign funding. She told The State she thinks her campaign is resonating with Columbians.

“With this support, we are going to hit the ground running,” Bussells said. “In the coming weeks you’ll see our campaign and volunteers out in the community and, as always, I’ll continue to spotlight and support small businesses that continue to recover from the pandemic.”

Matthews raised $24,233 for the second quarter, and has brought in $32,918 for the election cycle. Ethics records show she has $12,387 in campaign cash on-hand.

Matthews’ donors included attorney I.S. Leevy Johnson, Democratic state Sen. Brad Hutto, of Orangeburg, and retired educator Jennifer Clyburn Reed, the daughter of U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn.

Matthews, a government relations manager for the Conservation Voters of South Carolina, was pleased with her second quarter fundraising efforts.

“I have been intentional about running a race that is for the people,” Matthews told The State. “My contributions reflect that. ... I respect every person who is running and I applaud them for having the courage to want to be involved in this process to make a difference in the city of Columbia. But I do think I’m going to win because I’m going to earn every single vote I can and not take anything for granted.”

Meanwhile, Bauer raised $8,424 in the second quarter, per Ethics Commission records. She has raised $25,211 for the election cycle, and has $4,440 in campaign cash on-hand.

Some of Bauer’s donors included Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall, SC Appleseed Legal Justice director and attorney Sue Berkowitz and former Democratic Second District U.S. House candidate Adair Boroughs.

Bauer said she is continuing to push hard for the at-large seat.

“Support comes in many different forms,” Bauer said. “Fundraising is just one of them. What I’ve learned watching races here in Columbia is that money is certainly important, but votes matter the most. I’m on the phone, I’m raising money, but I’m out in the community, as well, seeking votes.”

Tyler, who works for a cosmetology school and at a local restaurant, and is part of the One Common Cause Community Control Initiative social and racial justice organization, has not yet filed a fundraising report with the state Ethics Commission. He announced his campaign in late June.