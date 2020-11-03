SC polls are now closed in 2020. How will South Carolina vote? Live updates here

Polls close on 2020

Polls closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Anyone still in line at 7 p.m. will be able to vote.

Soon votes will be tallied at precincts across the state, and then transported to county election offices to be tallied again. County election officials have also been working to count mail-in and absentee ballots throughout the day.

Vote-counters are hoping to have results to announce before the end of the night.

Soon, we’ll start getting the first results in the presidential election, a tight U.S. Senate race, congressional races and other elections across South Carolina. We may also get the first races called by the Associated Press early in the evening.

But with an unprecedented number of people this year voting absentee, it may take longer for election workers to count all the ballots, so it may be a while before we get all the results, and it may not even happen tonight.

Stay with us as we update this page with the latest results and election news through the night. Earlier on Tuesday, polling places in South Carolina have reported some minor issues and lower than usual turnout after so many voters cast their ballots before Election Day.

Voting malfunction

Voting officials in Dorchester County have said around 13,500 ballots will not be counted on election night because of a card-reading error. The S.C. Election Commission said those ballots will have to be read at a later time after the election night count in the Lowcountry.

That failure could delay results in a closely watched congressional race in the 1st District between U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-Charleston, and Republican candidate Nancy Mace.

Depending on turnout, the number of outstanding ballots in Dorchester County could account for 0.5% of the state’s votes.

Turnout light late

After an explosion of absentee voting in the days ahead of Tuesday, turnout was light at some precincts late in the day. More poll workers than voters were seen at Lexington Middle School shortly before 6 p.m.

Chris Friedrich, 51, voted 45 minutes before the polls closed on Tuesday. She said she always votes late because of her job as a hair salon owner, but that she’s never felt more invested than she does this year.

“Hopefully our country will still continue to be great,” she said.

Out at Caughman Road Elementary School, poll workers sat by patiently awaiting any last minute voters, but few showed from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Near the corner of the road, state House candidate Jermaine Johnson and supporters were holding signs and grilling out in anticipation of a high Election Day turnout, though Johnson found himself stuck with a stockpile of cooked food with no one to give it to. Nevertheless, Johnson said it’s exciting that fact so many people didn’t wait until the last day to cast their ballots.

“It means (voters) are staying safe and that they’re taking heed to the COVID situation,” he said. “I hope this type of absentee voting sticks because it also helps candidates, like myself, on the day of.”

Lower Richland High School appeared to be the most lively of the precincts in Lower Richland, largely due to the free food truck and DJ, courtesy of School Board member Cheryl Harris.

Despite the atmosphere, there was no wait time to vote as polls were closing, a trend seen around Lower Richland most of the day.

“The past few days it’s been pretty hectic and pretty crowded,” Harris said. “Today, it was pretty steady but as of 12 o’ clock it tapered off. And as I drove around to all the precincts in my area, I realized it was the same across the board.”

Reporters Caitlin Byrd, Andrew Caplan and Chiara Eisner contributed.