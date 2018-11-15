Focus for Muschamp and South Carolina is Chattanooga not Clemson

The University of South Carolina football team prepares to play Chattanooga.
By



USC Gamecocks Football

Gameday Guide: South Carolina vs. Chattanooga game details, TV info, depth chart

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 15, 2018 09:11 AM

South Carolina football is coming off a blown lead at Florida and hosts FCS Chattanooga with a chance to clinch bowl eligibility. Here’s what you need to know about the game:

What time do the Gamecocks play?

Who: Chattanooga (6-4) vs. South Carolina (5-4)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250)

Series history: This is the first meeting between the teams. South Carolina has won its past two games against FCS opponents.

TV: SEC Network Alternate (Mike Morgan, play-by-play; Barrett Jones, analysis; Alyssa Lang, sideline)

Radio: 107.5 FM (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analysis; Langston Moore, sideline) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

Satellite radio: Sirius 135/XM 207

Line: Gamecocks by 30 1/2

Weather: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. No chance of rain. Around 51 degrees at kickoff, 44 at the end of the game.





What’s at stake

Coming off the disappointing loss to Florida, the Gamecocks have to turn their attention toward getting bowl eligible. A win Saturday guarantees that, which would make Will Muschamp 3 for 3 at reaching the postseason.

The game also could be a chance for South Carolina to play its younger players, assuming it pulls ahead by a good bit. With the new redshirt rule in place, USC can play freshmen in four games, and the team has only four more games on the schedule.

The Mocs are looking for what every non-powerhouse FCS team is in this spot: The chance to topple a team from the higher subdivision. At 5-4, Chattanooga has a long shot to do it, but that’s why they play the games.

South Carolina football senior offensive lineman Zack Bailey talks about the motivation the Gamecocks have had since dropping a lead against Florida and how USC is using that for the rest of the season.



The teams, by the numbers



USC

CHAT

Points/Game

31.0

22.7

Opp. Points/Game

28.7

18.2

Yds. Rushing/Game

160.0

100.4

Opp. Yds Rush/Game

202.6

154.3

Yds. Pass/Game

250.7

245.6

Opp. Yds. Pass/Game

215.8

185.3

Avg. Yds./Game

410.7

346.0

Opp. Total Yds/Game

418.3

339.6





South Carolina players to watch

1. South Carolina running back Rico Dowdle hardly played against Florida because of an ankle injury. The team might not need him or Ty’Son Williams against FCS Chattanooga, but getting both back would help going into Clemson. For the season, Dowdle has 100 carries for 504 yards and four touchdowns.

2. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel delivered his first 100-yard receiving game of the season against Florida. With 527 yards and five touchdowns, this week should provide the chance for adding to what has been a statistically underwhelming season.

3. Grad transfer safety J.T. Ibe is questionable to come back from a knee injury that sidelined him for most of the season. The Gamecocks need him purely for depth reasons, as the Gamecocks have two healthy safeties and then a corner at the position.

The University of South Carolina football team prepares to play Chattanooga at Williams-Brice Stadium.



Chattanooga players to watch

1. Chattanooga receiver Bryce Nunnelly set a program record earlier this season when he recorded four 100-yard receiving games in a row The 6-foot-2, 190-pound sophomore has made 74 catches for 1,096 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018.

2. Quarterback Nick Tiano threw for 300-plus yards in consecutive games earlier this season. That was a first by a Moc since B.J. Coleman in 2010. Tiano, a 6-5, 240-pound junior, is a former three-star prospect who began his career at Mississippi State. He appeared in six games as a Bulldog freshman in 2016.

3. Chattanooga entered last weekend 12th in the FCS in scoring defense and 10th in turnover margin. Linebacker Marshall Cooper is at the heart of the Mocs’ defensive unit. He leads the team with 89 tackles. He’s also forced a couple fumbles and has an interception.

University of South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp will be with the Gamecocks as his son plays for a state championship with Hammond High School.



South Carolina depth chart

OFFENSE

WR

Deebo Samuel

Josh Vann

WR

Bryan Edwards

Chavis Dawkins

WR

Shi Smith

Randrecous Davis

OT

Dylan Wonnum

Blake Camper

OG

Zack Bailey

Eric Douglas

C

Donell Stanley

Chandler Farrell

OG

Sadarius Hutcherson

Jordan Rhodes

OT

Dennis Daley

Malik Young

QB

Jake Bentley

Michael Scarnecchia

Dakereon Joyner

RB

Rico Dowdle

OR Ty’Son Williams

OR A.J. Turner

OR Mon Denson

TE

Jacob August

Kyle Markway

TE

K.C. Crosby

Kiel Pollard

Defense

DE

D.J. Wonnum

Brad Johnson/Bryson Allen-Williams

DT

Javon Kinlaw

Kobe Smith

DT

Keir Thomas

J.J. Enagbare/Rick Sandidge

DE

Aaron Sterling

Shameik Blackshear

WLB

Sherrod Greene

Damani Staley

MLB

T.J. Brunson

Rosendo Louis

SLB

Bryson Allen-Williams

Daniel Fennell

CB

Keisean Nixon

Jaycee Horn

S

Steven Montac

S

R.J. Roderick

CB

Rashad Fenton

Israel Mukuamu

Nickel

Jaycee Horn

Jamyest Williams

PK

Parker White

Alexander Woznick

KO

Alexander Woznick

Parker White

P

Joseph Charlton

Michael Almond

LS

Ben Asbury

Matthew Smith

KOR

Deebo Samuel

A.J. Turner

PR



Bryan Edwards

Nick Harvey

H

Danny Gordon

Michael Almond

Greg Hadley contributed to this report

The University of South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley is ready to take on Texas A&M

By

