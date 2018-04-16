Former four-star guard leaving Gamecocks basketball after one season

South Carolina head men’s basketball coach Frank Martin announced on Monday that freshman guard David Beatty has asked for and been granted a full release from the Gamecock program.
“We want to thank David for everything he did for our program during his time with us, and we wish him the best on and off the court moving forward,” Martin said in a statement.
The Philadelphia product and former four-star recruit is the third Gamecocks to transfer this offseason, joining Khadim Gueye and Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia.
Last season, Beatty struggled to find a spot in USC's rotation. He averaged 11.8 minutes in 29 games, scoring three points per game while shooting 25.4 percent.
“It’s real tough,” Beatty said in February of his college adjustment, “but as you go along you just learn that you got to love the game. Loving the game comes with loving the process and loving what you have to do in order to play the game – treatment, study hall, class and practice every day.
“You just have to fall in love with the whole process unless you won’t be here.”
Beatty was a McDonald's All-American nominee at Imhotep Institute Charter High School in Philly, the third stop of his prep career.
"David’s awesome,” Martin said in February. “He’s got a great demeanor to him, teammates like him a lot.
“He’s part of today’s high school culture. He went to three different high schools his last three years of high school, so whenever you keep changing, you don’t really grow because you don’t understand how to embrace what’s being taught because you’re always learning something new.
“He’s at that place now where he’s really embracing the daily lessons of practice and it’s starting to connect for him.”
Beatty scored six points and grabbed six rebounds against Mississippi State on Jan. 31, but went scoreless for USC's final 11 games.
"(Defense is) his challenge,” Martin said in February. “He’s got to get better at that. He’s trying. I got no problem with David, he’s trying.”
The Gamecocks just signed Florida combo guard Jermaine Couisnard and New Jersey forward Alanzo Frink and took a commitment from point guard T.J. Moss. Beatty's departure leaves two scholarships open. South Carolina got a visit last weekend from junior college guard Devonte Bandoo and is still after North Carolina transfer Jalik Felton.
