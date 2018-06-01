South Carolina has Top 5 recruiting class with latest commitment

South Carolina’s football recruiting efforts continue to trend upward.

With Friday’s commitment of defensive end Joseph Anderson, the Gamecocks are No. 4 in the 247Sports Composite recruiting ranking for the Class of 2019, which factors in all networks. USC has 13 commitments for the in-progress class, including five-star defensive end Zacch Pickens, quarterback Ryan Hilinksi, receiver Jamario Holley and tight end Traevon Kenion.

The Gamecocks are ranked one spot ahead of Clemson, which has 12 commitments so far for the Class of 2019. The top three classes are Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

Will Muschamp’s first three recruiting classes were ranked 25th, 21st and 20th by 247Sports.

South Carolina’s highest ranked class came in 2007 and featured Chris Culliver, Cliff Matthews and Stephen Garcia. That class was ranked No. 4 by ESPN and No. 6 by Rivals.

Anderson will take his official visit to South Carolina starting Friday as part of a big recruiting weekend or the Gamecocks. Also set for official visits are Concord, N.C., linebacker Derek Boykins, defensive lineman C.J. Clark, defensive end Savion Jackson, defensive back Jammie Robinson, defensive back J.R. Walker, offensive lineman Anthony Whigan and newly committed linebacker Jahmar Brown.

Recruiting rankings Top 10

According to 247Sports Composite team rankings

1. Alabama

2. Oklahoma

3. Texas A&M

4. South Carolina

5. Clemson

6. Michigan

7. Florida State

8. Notre Dame

9. Georgia

10. Miami

SOUTH CAROLINA 2019 CLASS

The prospects committed for the Gamecocks in the next recruiting cycle.

▪ QB: Ryan Hilinski (6-4, 222; Orange, Calif.)

▪ TE: Traevon Kenion (6-4, 220; Monroe, NC)

▪ TE: Keshawn Toney (6-3, 240; Williston, SC)

▪ WR: Jamario Holley (6-0, 180; Rock Hill)

▪ OL: Mark Fox (6-4, 290; Miami)

▪ OL: Vincent Murphy (6-3, 285; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

▪ OL: Jaylen Nichols (6-5, 300; Charlotte, NC)

▪ DL: Joseph Anderson (6-4, 264; Murfreesboro, Tenn.)

▪ DL: Devontae Davis (6-4, 250; Aiken/GMC)

▪ DL: Rodricus Fitten (6-3, 220; Atlanta)

▪ DL: Jahkeem Green (6-4, 300; Sumter/Highland CC)

▪ DL: Zacch Pickens (6-4, 270; Anderson, SC)

▪ LB: Jahmar Brown (6-1, 200; Fort Lauderdale)



