Alex Murdaugh will likely be charged in suicide attempt, attorney says. But with what?

Alex Murdaugh’s attorney state Sen. Dick Harpootlian told the Today Show Wednesday that Murdaugh is likely to be charged with a crime after state investigators arrested a man they say helped Murdaugh plan an assisted suicide for a $10 million life insurance payout for his sole surviving son.

Harpootlian did not specify what kind of crime Murdaugh might face for helping arrange his own suicide.

The suicide, which took place Sept. 4 on a rural road, failed.

Murdaugh suffered a head wound and — purportedly suffering from heavy use of oxycodone — entered an out-of-state drug treatment facility Sept. 6.

Harpootlian told Today Show host Craig Melvin that he and partner attorney Jim Griffin visited Murdaugh at his out-of-state detox facility Monday. There, Murdaugh told them everything about the botched suicide attempt. The two attorneys then called the S.C. Law Enforcement Division and gave a statement about what really happened on the road.

“It was an attempt on his part to protect his child,” Harpootlian said, referring to Murdaugh’s son, Buster.

“He didn’t want law enforcement spending more time on this fake crime.”

Murdaugh’s statements led directly to the Tuesday arrest by SLED of a Walterboro man, Curtis Edward Smith, for his role in the Sept. 4 would-be suicide. Smith was arrested in Colleton County.

Smith, 61, is facing one count each of assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, insurance fraud, and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.

Smith is accused of conspiring with Murdaugh to assist Murdaugh’s suicide, the arrest warrants say.

“Dick, you have prosecuted serial killers, university presidents over the years — you have to admit this is a pretty unbelievable story,” Melvin told Harpootlian. “Your client claiming he paid someone to shoot to collect $10 million and the guy missed. Is that the story?”

Harpootlian said his client is very distraught over the gruesome deaths of his wife, Maggie, 52, and son, Paul, 22.

Murdaugh discovered their bodies June 7 on the grounds of their Colleton County estate. They had been shot to death.

“He clearly knew what he had done was wrong and he explained a couple of things. One, the murder of his son and wife, 90 days ago, took a tremendous toll on him,” Harpootlian said. “His father died of cancer that same week. Most people couldn’t have gotten through it. He got through it with the use of opioids.”

Harpootlian continued, “Then last week he was discovered he had converted some client and law firm money to his own use and converted most of it to his own use.

He decided to end his own life.”

