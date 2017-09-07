As Hurricane Irma continues on a path that could threaten South Carolina, we’re answering some common questions about the storm and South Carolina’s response. Do you have a question about the storm or have information that you believe is important to share? Please write to online@thestate.com.
How long could Hurricane Irma knock out my electricity?
Restoring power knocked out during Hurricane Irma promises to be challenging, SCE&G officials say.
Homes and businesses should prepare for “extended” outages that could last several days, utility spokeswoman Ginny Jones said.
High winds alone could bring down many power lines, she said, and other lines could be damaged by falling trees.
"Everything we're seeing is that this storm is going to bring really high winds," Jones said.
SCE&G is seeking to bring in crews from elsewhere for repairs after the storm, but it’s too early to say how many will be available given the swath of damage expected across the Southeast, she said.
"We don't know what (help) we will get or when because we don't know yet what we need," Jones said.
South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. has 713,000 customers in the Columbia area and other parts of the state.
Here’s how to report power outages: SCE&G, call 1-888-333-4465; Duke Energy, 1-800-POWER-ON; Santee Cooper, 1-888-769-7688.
SC governor to issue evacuation Saturday morning as Irma approaches
Will Hurricane Irma close Columbia-area schools?
Will USC cancel classes for Hurricane Irma?
Will interstate construction cramp my escape routes on SC interstates?
Are Columbia-area grocery stores, hotels busier because of Hurricane Irma?
How powerful will Hurricane Irma be when it nears SC?
Private SC dam owners should start now to lower water levels
Hurricane Irma is already causing SC closings and cancellations. Here’s a list so far
What intersections should I avoid if there’s flooding in downtown Columbia?
Comments