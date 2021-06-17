Lexington-Richland 5 announces special meeting on replacing superintendent. Here’s when

Lexington-Richland 5 is holding a special school board meeting next Tuesday to name an interim superintendent.

It will be the first time board members will meet to discuss the superintendent’s job since Superintendent Christina Melton’s surprise resignation on Monday, but the public may not hear much of that discussion.

After convening at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the board will go into a closed-door executive session to discuss naming a short-term replacement for Melton, who is leaving the district’s top job June 30.

The board will reconvene in public for any action on the superintendent’s job. The board has said it plans to have a replacement in place by July 1.

The meeting will be held at the school district office, 1020 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.