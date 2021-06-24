Former LR5 chief returns superintendent of the year prize, money after resignation

When she leaves her post as superintendent in Lexington-Richland 5 school district at the end of the month, Christina Melton will not only be leaving behind a job. She will also have to relinquish her title as South Carolina’s superintendent of the year, and the prize money that goes with it.

Melton surprised many when she announced her resignation as the Chapin-Irmo area’s schools superintendent last week, following a period of tension between Melton and members of the school board. The move was all the more suprising because just a month earlier, Melton had been named the state’s superintendent of the year by the S.C. Association of School Administrators.

But when Melton leaves the job on June 30, she’ll have to relinquish the title, said Beth Phibbs, executive director of the administrators’ group. That’s because guidelines handed down by the national school administrators’ association requires the superintendent of the year to be a current administrator.

On top of losing her title, Melton also had to return $300 along with a hand-crafted treasure box awarded to the winner. Phibbs confirmed to The State on Thursday the items have already been returned to the organization.

Melton’s departure will also mean Lexington-Richland 5 will lose out on $2,000 donated to the winning superintendent’s district. Phibbs said the runner-up will be crowned superintendent of the year in an announcement July 1. That person will then go on to represent South Carolina for the title of national superintendent of the year.

The lost donation comes on top of the $226,368 Lexington-Richland 5 will pay Melton on top of her regular salary as part of a settlement agreement between the outgoing superintendent and the board.

The Lexington-Richland 5 school board on Tuesday hired Akil Ross, a former administrator and a national principal of the year at Chapin High School, to fill the superintendent’s job on an interim basis beginning in July.