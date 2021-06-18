Opinion: Public deserves transparency in sudden departure of popular school leader

Lexington Richland superintendent Christina Melton listens during a meeting of the Lexington Richland 5 school board. 9/14/20 tglantz@thestate.com

The members of the Lexington-Richland 5 school board seem strangely surprised that the public and the press want to know why Superintendent Christina Melton resigned and why a settlement with Melton was reached without a public discussion or public vote.

What’s truly surprising is that another public body overseeing a public institution supported with public funds appears to believe it has no obligation to the public it serves.

Instead, the board privately negotiated a settlement with Melton, granting her $226,368, one year’s salary. The board did not vote on the settlement agreement at a public meeting and, when asked to explain its actions, the board issued a statement expressing disappointment at the “careless way” news of Melton’s resignation was shared.

The board members, when asked by our reporter about the settlement and resignation, also cited the board policy that only the board chairperson should speak to the media.

That same policy, however, also states, “The board believes that one of its paramount responsibilities is to keep the public informed of its actions.”

Apparently, the board also believes it is appropriate to pick and choose which sections of its policies it will follow.

Melton, named South Carolina’s superintendent of the year in May, has every right to make personal career choices, but the school board has an obligation to the community to be as transparent as possible about its dealings. Board member Ed White, who said a toxic environment led to Melton’s resignation, also resigned, citing his disagreement with the settlement and the way the board handled the situation.

This isn’t hard. Simply be upfront with your constituents. Tell the public what’s going on before speculation and rumors start to spread.

School boards serve the people in their communities, and the best way to do that is to be upfront about their policies, processes and spending. Parents and taxpayers, meanwhile, should demand accountability when those public bodies fail them.

Secrecy never serves the public good.