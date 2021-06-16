Education

Educator group blasts LR5 board for ousting decorated superintendent over ‘politics’

Lexington Richland superintendent Christina Melton listens during a meeting of the Lexington Richland 5 school board. 9/14/20
An education advocacy group blasted the Lexington-Richland 5 school board for allegedly forcing out a decorated superintendent, accusing board members of “playing politics behind closed doors.”

The Lexington-Richland 5 Education Association called the abrupt and emotional departure of superintendent Christina Melton “disappointing” and “not surprising after the recent board election,” in a statement posted to social media Wednesday.

“Dr. Melton had to make many difficult choices through an unprecedented time, but she never lost sight of what was most important — educating and nurturing students in the safest possible conditions for students and staff,” the statement said.

Melton, who was named the South Carolina superintendent of the year in May, resigned Monday alongside board member Ed White, who quit in protest. Melton had also served as a principal and an administrator for the district. In 2012, Melton won S.C. principal of the year.

Following White’s departure, he issued a statement accusing three board members of acting “hostile” and “abusive” toward Melton and forcing her out. The three board members accused of antagonizing and forcing out Melton — vice chair Ken Loveless, secretary Nikki Gardner and Catherine Huddle — did not respond to The State when asked for comment earlier this week.

Melton’s last day will be June 30.

