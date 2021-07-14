Here’s when Lexington-Richland 5 voters will choose a new school board member

Voters will soon have to choose a new member of a school board rocked by controversy in recent weeks.

A special election for a vacant seat on the Lexington-Richland 5 school board will be held Tuesday, Oct. 12, Richland County Elections Director Alexandria Stephens confirmed to The State on Tuesday.

The election date comes 13 weeks after former board member Ed White’s resignation goes into effect.

Candidates can file for the open seat in Richland County beginning at noon July 30 until noon Aug. 9. School board seats are nonpartisan, so no primary election will be held.

Former board member Ed White’s resignation from the Lexington-Richland 5 board goes into effect on July 14, 30 days after White resigned mid-meeting to protest the board’s handling of the resignation of former superintendent Christina Melton.

The resignation comes more than a year before the next scheduled election for this Richland County seat, in November 2022.

The special election will come three weeks before many Midlands municipalities will hold local elections for mayor and city or town council members on Nov. 2.

At least one person, district mom Tifani Moore, has already expressed interest in running for White’s seat in the special election.

Seats on the Lexington-Richland 5 school board are divided between Lexington and Richland counties, the only school district in South Carolina that straddles a county line. Voters in the northwestern corner of Richland County would be eligible to vote for the new board member.