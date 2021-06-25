One thing you might notice about the interim LR5 superintendent’s contract

Akil Ross will make $175,000 over the next year as the new interim superintendent for Lexington-Richland 5.

That’s one detail in the contract for Ross’s services released by the school district after Ross, a former national principal of the year at Chapin High School, was hired on Tuesday as a short-term replacement for outgoing superintendent Christina Melton.

The contract is not between Ross and the school district, however. Rather, the district will pay Ross’s education consulting firm, HeartEd, for the next year to provide “superintendent services” to the district.

HeartEd will receive 12 monthly payments from the school district, which for tax and other purposes will count as income Ross derives from the firm, according to the contract. The contract lasts for one year beginning July 1.

Ross will act as the school board’s “chief executive officer,” oversee the district’s personnel, instructional program and business affairs. He will also attend board meetings and make recommendations to the board.

“The Board, individually and collectively, shall promptly refer all substantive criticisms, complaints and suggestions ... to the Interim Superintendent for study and appropriate action,” the contract reads.

In addition to his salary, Ross will also be entitled to expense up to $1,200 per month for in-district travel costs, the contract says.

Ross was hired by the district after Melton’s sudden resignation on June 14, precipitating a storm of controversy around the departure of someone who had just been named South Carolina’s superintendent of the year, and criticism of the school board’s handling of Melton’s employment, including from a former board member who resigned in protest of the decision.

If Ross wishes to serve as the district’s superintendent full-time, the contract says his application will be given “due consideration” when the board chooses a permanent replacement for Melton.

The agreement also notes, “This agreement may be terminated at the convenience of either party upon 60 calendar days’ written notice.”