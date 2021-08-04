Columbia mayor’s mask plan doesn’t consider parents’ rights, McMaster’s office says

SC Governor Henry McMaster’s office on Wednesday was critical of Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin’s plan to mandate masks be worn in elementary and middle schools. Jeff Blake Photo

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s office was critical Wednesday of Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin’s emergency order to mandate masks be worn in elementary and middle schools.

“This is another attempt to force children to wear masks in schools without a bit of consideration for a parent’s right to make that decision,” said Brian Symmes, McMaster’s spokesman.

Benjamin’s order, which requires formal approval by the Columbia City Council, would have fire marshals go into elementary and middle schools to make sure students, staff and visitors are wearing masks.

Administrators could face $100 fines for violations.

But a budget proviso, a one-year law included in the state’s annual spending plan that took effect July 1, prohibits state dollars from being used to enforce mask mandates in schools.

“State law prohibits mask mandates in public schools, and the city’s ordinance would require teachers and administrators to violate state law,” Symmes said.