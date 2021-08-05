Education

Here are the schools affected by Columbia Mayor Benjamin’s school mask order

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin getting his COVID-19 vaccine shot earlier this year.
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin getting his COVID-19 vaccine shot earlier this year. Provided

Students, faculty and staff at more than 40 schools and daycare centers in Columbia will be required to wear masks to comply with Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin’s emergency mask order.

The mask order, which Benjamin issued Wednesday, requires all students between the ages of two and 14 to wear masks at school. The order also applies to visitors.

Benjamin’s order follows a surge in COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, the prominence of the delta variant and political debate over mandatory mask requirements.

The order applies to both private schools and schools in the Richland 1 school district. Other school districts in the county, such as Lexington-Richland 5 and Richland 2 do not have any schools within the city limits, spokeswomen for both districts told The State.

Here is a list of the schools affected:

Lucas Daprile
  Comments  
