Here are the schools affected by Columbia Mayor Benjamin’s school mask order

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin getting his COVID-19 vaccine shot earlier this year. Provided

Students, faculty and staff at more than 40 schools and daycare centers in Columbia will be required to wear masks to comply with Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin’s emergency mask order.

The mask order, which Benjamin issued Wednesday, requires all students between the ages of two and 14 to wear masks at school. The order also applies to visitors.

Benjamin’s order follows a surge in COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, the prominence of the delta variant and political debate over mandatory mask requirements.

The order applies to both private schools and schools in the Richland 1 school district. Other school districts in the county, such as Lexington-Richland 5 and Richland 2 do not have any schools within the city limits, spokeswomen for both districts told The State.

Here is a list of the schools affected:

A.C. Moore Elementary School

Arden Elementary School

Bradley Elementary School

Brennen Elementary School

Burton-Pack Elementary School

Carver-Lyon Elementary School

Caughman Road Elementary School

H.B. Rhame Elementary School

Hyatt Park Elementary School

A.J. Lewis-Greenview Elementary School

Logan Elementary School

Meadowfield Elementary School

Rosewood Elementary School

South Kilbourne Elementary

Watkins-Nance Elementary

Annie Burnside Elementary School

Alcorn Middle School

Hand Middle School

Heyward Gibbes Middle School

St. Andrews Middle School

W.A. Perry Middle School

W.G. Sanders Middle School

Ben Lippen School

Covenant Classical Christian School

Hammond School

Kilbourne Park Baptist

Montessori Early Learning Center

Montessori School of Columbia

Saint Joseph Catholic School

Saint Martin de Porres Catholic School

Saint Peter’s Catholic School

Sandhills School

Asbury Kindergarten and Preschool

Bethel Learning Center

Center for Learning

Northminster ECDC

Columbia Islamic School

Daniel’s Christian School

Columbia Montessori Children’s House

Clear Dot Charter School

Midlands Arts Conservatory

Rosewood Classical School

Pendergrass Fairwold