Here are the schools affected by Columbia Mayor Benjamin’s school mask order
Students, faculty and staff at more than 40 schools and daycare centers in Columbia will be required to wear masks to comply with Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin’s emergency mask order.
The mask order, which Benjamin issued Wednesday, requires all students between the ages of two and 14 to wear masks at school. The order also applies to visitors.
Benjamin’s order follows a surge in COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, the prominence of the delta variant and political debate over mandatory mask requirements.
The order applies to both private schools and schools in the Richland 1 school district. Other school districts in the county, such as Lexington-Richland 5 and Richland 2 do not have any schools within the city limits, spokeswomen for both districts told The State.
Here is a list of the schools affected:
- A.C. Moore Elementary School
- Arden Elementary School
- Bradley Elementary School
- Brennen Elementary School
- Burton-Pack Elementary School
- Carver-Lyon Elementary School
- Caughman Road Elementary School
- H.B. Rhame Elementary School
- Hyatt Park Elementary School
- A.J. Lewis-Greenview Elementary School
- Logan Elementary School
- Meadowfield Elementary School
- Rosewood Elementary School
- South Kilbourne Elementary
- Watkins-Nance Elementary
- Annie Burnside Elementary School
- Alcorn Middle School
- Hand Middle School
- Heyward Gibbes Middle School
- St. Andrews Middle School
- W.A. Perry Middle School
- W.G. Sanders Middle School
- Ben Lippen School
- Covenant Classical Christian School
- Hammond School
- Kilbourne Park Baptist
- Montessori Early Learning Center
- Montessori School of Columbia
- Saint Joseph Catholic School
- Saint Martin de Porres Catholic School
- Saint Peter’s Catholic School
- Sandhills School
- Asbury Kindergarten and Preschool
- Bethel Learning Center
- Center for Learning
- Northminster ECDC
- Columbia Islamic School
- Daniel’s Christian School
- Columbia Montessori Children’s House
- Clear Dot Charter School
- Midlands Arts Conservatory
- Rosewood Classical School
- Pendergrass Fairwold
