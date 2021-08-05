SC’s top prosecutor says he’s eyeing Columbia’s mask mandate and may take action soon

More from the series Columbia’s COVID-19 Emergency Order Mayor Steve Benjamin declared a state of emergency for Columbia that includes mask requirements for schools within the city limits. What will that mean for your child this year? Here’s the latest. Expand All

South Carolina’s Attorney General Alan Wilson said Thursday that his office is studying the City of Columbia’s new school mask mandate and could announce any action as early as next week.

“We’ve received inquiries about the City of Columbia’s mask mandate. We’re doing research and analysis of it and expect to announce something late next week,” Wilson’s office said in a press release sent out shortly after the Columbia City Council voted 5-1 to order a mask mandate in the city’s daycare, elementary and middle schools.

On Wednesday, Benjamin, a Democrat, declared the city under a state of emergency because of rising COVID-19 cases.

By emergency order, public and private schools as well as day cares must require all students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear face coverings to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the mayor’s office announced Wednesday.

The emergency ordinance, which was approved by a meeting of Columbia City Council, will apply on the premises of all places “whose purpose is to educate and/or care for children between the ages of two (2) and fourteen (14),” a draft ordinance reads.

The Buzz on SC Politics Go beyond the headlines and get insights from The State’s politics team in this weekly newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This story will be updated.