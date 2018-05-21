Summer road trips: Places every South Carolinian should visit at least once

Part of a vacation’s appeal is the “getting away” aspect. But in Columbia, you can “get away” without going very far at all.

With a smidgen of Blue Ridge Mountains to the west, and 187 miles of shoreline against the Atlantic Ocean to the east, South Carolina has plenty of vacation destinations. And Columbia is right in the middle of it all, which means those beaches and mountains, as well as everything in between, are not more than three hours (or so) away. Can you say "day trips"?

Memorial Day kicks off the unofficial start of summer this weekend, which gives us roughly 70 days — or 11 weekends — to enjoy before school resumes in August. That’s not nearly enough time to fit in all the day trips you could plan in South Carolina.

There are sun-drenched and sandy options, woodsy and mountain breezy, urban romps with trendy bars and restaurants; there are things that will scare you, educate you, and make you say “what the…?”

Many of South Carolina’s vacation spots are pretty well known, and many are (deservedly) repeat destinations.

"South Carolina's traditional destinations are as thrilling as they were when you visited them as a child," said Duane Parrish, director of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism. "Great beaches, amazing golf, fun family entertainment, outstanding seafood restaurants and postcard sunrises."

But some places, even native Sandlappers may not be aware of — like underwater ghost towns, secret beaches or magic springs. Stay tuned for those, as we’ll explore some in the weeks to come. But before you discovered the lesser known, you need to make sure you’ve experienced the well known.

Here are some spots that every South Carolinian should have at least a passing acquaintance with — and all are less than a three-hour drive from downtown Columbia. (Distances and travel time calculated from the State House.)

Beaches

South Carolina has plenty of beaches that everyone should visit at least once — if not once a year:

Folly Beach (124 miles; 2 hours, 9 minutes): Folly Beach promotes itself as “one of America’s last true beach towns” on “The Edge of America.” The appeal of this 12-square-mile barrier island is its "funky, laid-back, come-as-you-are” feel. A few steps from the beach, downtown Folly features an eclectic array of locally owned stores and restaurants. Fun bohemian clothing, beach knickknacks and surf shops are mixed with seafood restaurants, casual cafes and one-of-a-kind bars. USA Today readers last month voted Folly their fourth favorite beach in South Carolina. www.visitfolly.com.

Isle of Palms (127 miles; 2 hours, 11 minutes): Originally opened as a recreational area for the privileged, this semi-tropical retreat, bordered by beautiful beaches and a network of marsh creeks, has lost none of its original charm. The oceanfront Isle of Palms County Park includes a beach, picnic areas and a playground. www.discoversouthcarolina.com.

Whitney Tesh of Charlotte helps her husband, Justin, not pictured, launch a kite into the ocean breeze at Hilton Head Island's Coligny Beach Park. The (Hilton Head) Island Packet file photo

Hilton Head Island (152 miles; 2 hours, 30 minutes): With 12 miles of beaches, 33 world-class golf courses, 300 tennis courts, more than 250 restaurants and hundreds of years of rich and vibrant history, it’s understandable that people travel hundreds of miles to visit Hilton Head. Southern Living recently ranked Hilton Head Island's beaches as the best in the South. www.hiltonheadisland.org.

Kiawah Island (139 miles; 2 hours, 31 minutes): The barrier island has 10 miles of beaches, preserved maritime forests, sand dunes, marshes and a golf course consistently included on top course lists. The S.C. Golf Course Rating Panel earlier this year ranked the Sanctuary Course No. 1 in the state, and a professor who's made a career ranking and studying beaches last year listed Beachwalker Park at Kiawah No. 10 in the nation. www.kiawahisland.org.

Edisto Beach (136 miles; 2 hours, 28 minutes): This is a favorite beach among Sandlappers looking for a quiet getaway because of its lack of commercial businesses. If you’re looking for a place with noise and a lot of activity, go somewhere else. www.edistobeach.com.

Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach (152 miles; 2 hours, 47 minutes): The hub of the Grand Strand has 60 miles of beaches across 12 distinct communities. Entertainment includes Broadway at the Beach, Ripley’s Aquarium, the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel, WonderWorks Science Center, Alabama Theatre, the Carolina Opry, the NASCAR Racing Experience, Wild Water and Wheels and numerous miniature golf courses. www.discoversouthcarolina.com.

The sun rises behind the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel. The (Myrtle Beach) Sun News file photo

Pawleys Island (139 miles; 2 hours, 50 minutes): Situated on the south end of the Grand Strand, Pawleys Island is a picturesque seaside community that offers a tranquil and welcoming atmosphere to vacationing visitors throughout the year. Famous for its “arrogantly shabby” Cypress cottages, the vibe on the island is a reflection of these old, classic homes — grandiose, but uninterested in putting up a facade. www.pawleysisland.com.

Golf courses

If you’re a golfer, most of those beaches are near a course that you want to play at least once (if not once a year). This is just a handful:

Wild Dunes: Two courses — the Links Course and the Harbor Course — are open to the public at this Isle of Palms resort. www.destinationhotels.com/wild-dunes/golf.

Sea Pines: This Hilton Head Island resort boasts three courses: Harbour Town Golf Links, Heron Point and Atlantic Dunes, which in December was named Golf Course of the Year by the National Golf Course Owners Association. www.seapines.com/golf.

Kiawah Island Golf Resort: This resort has five golf courses — the Ocean Course, Turtle Point, Osprey Point, Oak Point and Cougar Point — as well as the luxurious Sanctuary spa. kiawahresort.com/golf.

Haig Point Club: This Daufuskie Island community has two golf courses — the Signature Course and the Osprey Course. haigpoint.com/lifestyle/golf.

Caledonia Golf & Fish Club: The former plantation-turned-fishing and hunting preserve — among Golf Digest's list of America's 100 Greatest Public Courses — aimed to maintain as much of the land's natural beauty as possible on its course. www.caledoniagolfandfishclub.com.

In the Lowcountry

The Lowcountry also has designations that aren’t quite as sandy:





The Battery (121 miles; 1 hour, 59 minutes) and the Historic Charleston City Market (119 miles; 1 hour, 54 minutes): Walk along the Battery and to the Market and take in the sights yourself, or take a horse-drawn buggy tour. There are historical houses, shops and lots of restaurants and bars. But the walk should start or end at The Battery, which is located in the heart of Charleston’s historic district. From there, you can see Fort Sumter and Charleston Harbor, where the Ashley and Cooper rivers empty into the Atlantic Ocean. And when you get hungry, good food is easy to find.

Beaufort (143 miles; 2 hours, 18 minutes): Tucked into narrow interlocking streets and adorned by natural foliage and centuries-old, moss-draped live oak trees, Beaufort can be viewed by walking, horse-drawn carriage, or touring van. Homes from the Civil War era can be found in the eastern portion of town, many with unrivaled water views. Step on guided island coach tours, boat tours, and kayak tours showcase the history, heritage and natural beauty of the coastal Lowcountry. Sport fishing, bike tours, horseback riding and adventure tours are also popular year-round. Tour tickets are available for purchase daily at the Visitor Center. www.beaufortsc.org.

Boone Hall Plantation & Gardens (123 miles; 1 hour, 59 minutes): One of America’s oldest working farms, Boone Hall Plantation in Charleston was founding in 1681 and still runs Boone Hall Farms Market, selling fresh produce, fresh seafood and a butcher shop. The plantation addresses the role slavery played in its history: Live performances explore Gullah culture, and nine original cabins where enslaved people lived are used to tell their stories. www.boonehallplantation.com.

The South Carolina Aquarium (119 miles; 1 hour, 53 minutes): Located on the Charleston Harbor, the aquarium features 60 unique habitats and more than 5,000 animals. Among the habitats is Shark Shallows, a 20,000-gallon touch tank for sharks and rays where you can experience animals at your fingertips. Feed the stingrays, see a rare albino American alligator, and connect with Aquarium staff during daily interactive dive shows from the tallest tank in North America. Complete your visit with a tour of South Carolina’s only Sea Turtle Hospital. www.discoversouthcarolina.com.

Pawley, a loggerhead sea turtle, enters the surf after being released from rehabilitation by the South Carolina Aquarium Sea Turtle Rescue Program. The (Myrtle Beach) Sun News file photo

In the Upstate

And there are destinations farther west than the coast:

Downtown Greenville (104 miles; 1 hour, 39 minutes) and Falls Park on the Reedy (105 miles; 1 hour, 40 minutes): Downtown Greenville has been a model for cities’ downtown revitalization projects throughout the country. The downtown is vibrant while maintaining its small city charm. Whether you’re along Main Street or on the GHS Swamp Rabbit Trail, you’ll see joggers, walkers, cyclists and people out with their dogs at all times of the day. At different points along the journey there are restaurants, shops, and breweries if you want to break up your activity. Falls Park with Liberty Bridge is a focal point. www.visitgreenvillesc.com.

Pretty Place (143 miles; 2 hours, 46 minutes): Maybe you’ve been to a wedding at Fred W. Symmes Chapel, better known as “Pretty Place.” The quaint chapel with the amazing view is part of the YMCA Camp Greenville. The current chapel was constructed in 1941 with several additions and improvements made in subsequent years, including major upgrades in 2012. While Pretty Place is on private property, YMCA Camp Greenville welcomes visitors to enjoy the beauty of the Chapel during daylight — except when it is in use. Warning: The chapel is typically booked throughout the day on Saturdays and Sundays. Check the online schedule before visiting. www.campgreenville.org/pretty-place.

Table Rock State Park (129 miles; 2 hours, 17 minutes): It’s an easy hike to the panoramic view from the park’s namesake at the edge of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Located in Pickens County, the park includes Pinnacle Mountain, the tallest mountain totally in South Carolina. (Sassafras Mountain is partially in North Carolina.) www.southcarolinaparks.com.

Various other state parks: No way we can list all of the 47 state parks and their charms. Maybe later. But for now, go to www.southcarolinaparks.com to learn more about the more than 80,000 acres of protected lands stretching from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the sand dunes of the Atlantic Ocean in South Carolina — including the nearby Dreher Island and Sesquicentennial state parks.

Table Rock State Park is nestled in some of the most pristine Blue Ridge terrain. Courtesy of S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism

In the Midlands

Of course if you only have a part of the day, there things to see in the Columbia area as well — places you may pass daily, forgetting that people travel hours to visit:

Riverbanks Zoo & Garden (3.6 miles; 10 minutes): Riverbanks is home to more than 2,000 animals and one of the nation's most beautiful and inspiring botanical gardens. The lush 170-acre site features dynamic natural habitat exhibits, scenic river views, spectacular valley overlooks and significant historic landmarks. Also, baby animals. Thabisa, a lion at Riverbanks, gave birth to three cubs last month, and young giraffe Amelia recently was named after an 8-year-old Columbia girl who died of brain cancer in 2014. www.riverbanks.org.

The South Carolina State House (0 miles; 0 minutes): Strategically centered in downtown Columbia, the State House is home to the governor's office, as well as the House and Senate chambers. Free guided and self-guided tours of the State House are available on weekdays. Visitors may enter the State House through the public entrance on the Sumter Street side of the building. www.southcarolinaparks.com.

South Carolina State Museum (1.2 miles; 7 minutes): Explore four floors of exhibits, experiencing the past through the museum’s artifact and fossil collections. You can also engage in hands-on interactive exhibits in the science gallery and see more than 400 years of Palmetto State art. scmuseum.org.

Columbia Museum of Art (0.4 mile; 8-minute walk): Walk through exhibitions (currently on display: work by Jane Peterson, a painter who was popular during her career but has been largely forgotten since her death), join an adult, go on a tour or attend a lecture. The Columbia Museum of Art offers various programs that can introduce you to art, or feed your existing passion. www.columbiamuseum.org.

Soda City Market (0.1 mile; 3-minute walk): Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., several blocks of Columbia’s Main Street transform into a market offering food and crafts. Whether you're shopping for a one-of-kind gift, picking up this week's groceries, or spending the morning with family and friends, you'll find a refreshing mix of local and regional food and craft vendors at Soda City. sodacitysc.com.

Congaree National Park (17.6 miles; 29 minutes): This 26,276-acre park has astonishing biodiversity and several walking trails. The park also has synchronous fireflies, a show that nature choreographs. This rare phenomenon usually lasts between two and three weeks (many factors can cause this period to be shorter or longer). As of Sunday, May 20, fireflies were active and synchronized. The Harry Hampton Visitor Center will remain open till 10 p.m. nightly through Sunday, May 27. www.nps.gov/cong.

About this series

This is the first in a series about road trips within South Carolina. These may be places you knew about, but throughout the summer, GoColumbia will also explore some of South Carolina's lesser-known attractions.