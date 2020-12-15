New restaurants, coffee shops, stores and more: What opened around Columbia in 2020?

Even with the coronavirus pandemic taking a major toll on the economy, scores of new businesses entered the Columbia and Lexington-area markets in 2020.

From restaurants and bakeries to game lounges and shopping destinations, dozens of new businesses have opened since January.

You might have missed some — check out this list of new places to eat, drink, shop and more in the Midlands. This isn’t an exhaustive list. Do you know of some we missed? Email reporter Sarah Ellis at sellis@thestate.com.

Restaurants

A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen, 2338 N. Main St., Columbia

andCHICKEN, 494 Town Center Place, Columbia

Another Broken Egg Cafe, 4600 Devine St. Suite C, Columbia

Badd Boys Cafe, 2711 Middleburg Drive, Columbia

Brooklyn Express Pizza, 701 Gervais St. Suite 110, Columbia

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2871 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia

Crabby’s Cajun, 1115 Assembly St., Columbia





Enzo’s Delicatessen, 2002 Greene St. Suite H, Columbia

Family Fresh Mex, 1200 Main St., Columbia

The Hideout, 118 State St., West Columbia (scheduled to open this month)

Il Bucato, 1615 N. Beltline Blvd., Columbia





Kairos Mediterranean, 4600 Devine St. Suite A, Columbia

The Local Buzz, 631 Harden St. Suite B, Columbia

MOMs on Main, 1734 Main St., Columbia

Palate, 116 State St., West Columbia in West Columbia





Philly Pretzel Factory, 7320 Broad River Road, Irmo

Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits, 2430 N. Main St., Columbia

Ratio, 566 Spears Creek Church Road, Elgin

Republic Biergarten & Kitchen, 931 Senate St., Columbia

Showmars, 5318 Sunset Blvd., Lexington

Tropical Grille, 5449 Sunset Blvd., Lexington

Coffee and sweets

Crumbl Cookies, 5135 Sunset Blvd., Lexington

The Front Coffee and Tap, 622 Canalside St., Columbia





Lick Ice Cream Shop, 110 Clemson Road Suite B, Columbia

Loveland Coffee, 7475 Carlisle St., Irmo

Oliver Gospel Roastery, 1120 Taylor St., Columbia

Shortcake Bakery & Tearoom, 1001 Washington St., Columbia

Arcades and entertainment

Bang Back Pinball Lounge, 741 Saluda Ave., Columbia

Craft Axe Throwing, 101 E. Main St., Lexington

Transmission Arcade, 1712 Main St., Columbia

The Woody, 1649 Main St., Columbia





Stores and more

494 Event Center, 494 Town Center Place, Columbia

The Balloon Squad, 100 Columbiana Circle (Columbiana Centre mall), Columbia

Blossom Shoes and Such, 2850 Devine St., Columbia

Blythewood General Store, 10500 Wilson Blvd., Blythewood

Crazy Cazboy’s, 5422 Forest Drive, Columbia

CycleBar, 4609 Forest Drive Suite 4, Forest Acres

Green’s Beverages, 6800 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia

Holiday Inn, 1233 Washington St., Columbia

Lexington Medical Center Saluda Pointe urgent care, 154 Saluda Pointe Drive, Lexington

Merrill Gardens, 2205 Gregg St., Columbia

Overstock Bins, 754 W. Main St., Lexington

QuikTrip, 8205 Two Notch Road, Columbia (others opening soon in the Midlands)

REI Co-op, 2300 Bull St., Columbia on Bull Street

Uptown on Main, 1204 Main St., Columbia