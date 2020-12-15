Business
New restaurants, coffee shops, stores and more: What opened around Columbia in 2020?
Even with the coronavirus pandemic taking a major toll on the economy, scores of new businesses entered the Columbia and Lexington-area markets in 2020.
From restaurants and bakeries to game lounges and shopping destinations, dozens of new businesses have opened since January.
Restaurants
A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen, 2338 N. Main St., Columbia
andCHICKEN, 494 Town Center Place, Columbia
Another Broken Egg Cafe, 4600 Devine St. Suite C, Columbia
Badd Boys Cafe, 2711 Middleburg Drive, Columbia
Brooklyn Express Pizza, 701 Gervais St. Suite 110, Columbia
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2871 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia
Crabby’s Cajun, 1115 Assembly St., Columbia
Enzo’s Delicatessen, 2002 Greene St. Suite H, Columbia
Family Fresh Mex, 1200 Main St., Columbia
The Hideout, 118 State St., West Columbia (scheduled to open this month)
Il Bucato, 1615 N. Beltline Blvd., Columbia
Kairos Mediterranean, 4600 Devine St. Suite A, Columbia
The Local Buzz, 631 Harden St. Suite B, Columbia
MOMs on Main, 1734 Main St., Columbia
Palate, 116 State St., West Columbia in West Columbia
Philly Pretzel Factory, 7320 Broad River Road, Irmo
Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits, 2430 N. Main St., Columbia
Ratio, 566 Spears Creek Church Road, Elgin
Republic Biergarten & Kitchen, 931 Senate St., Columbia
Showmars, 5318 Sunset Blvd., Lexington
Tropical Grille, 5449 Sunset Blvd., Lexington
Coffee and sweets
Crumbl Cookies, 5135 Sunset Blvd., Lexington
The Front Coffee and Tap, 622 Canalside St., Columbia
Lick Ice Cream Shop, 110 Clemson Road Suite B, Columbia
Loveland Coffee, 7475 Carlisle St., Irmo
Oliver Gospel Roastery, 1120 Taylor St., Columbia
Shortcake Bakery & Tearoom, 1001 Washington St., Columbia
Arcades and entertainment
Bang Back Pinball Lounge, 741 Saluda Ave., Columbia
Craft Axe Throwing, 101 E. Main St., Lexington
Transmission Arcade, 1712 Main St., Columbia
The Woody, 1649 Main St., Columbia
Stores and more
494 Event Center, 494 Town Center Place, Columbia
The Balloon Squad, 100 Columbiana Circle (Columbiana Centre mall), Columbia
Blossom Shoes and Such, 2850 Devine St., Columbia
Blythewood General Store, 10500 Wilson Blvd., Blythewood
Crazy Cazboy’s, 5422 Forest Drive, Columbia
CycleBar, 4609 Forest Drive Suite 4, Forest Acres
Green’s Beverages, 6800 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia
Holiday Inn, 1233 Washington St., Columbia
Lexington Medical Center Saluda Pointe urgent care, 154 Saluda Pointe Drive, Lexington
Merrill Gardens, 2205 Gregg St., Columbia
Overstock Bins, 754 W. Main St., Lexington
QuikTrip, 8205 Two Notch Road, Columbia (others opening soon in the Midlands)
REI Co-op, 2300 Bull St., Columbia on Bull Street
Uptown on Main, 1204 Main St., Columbia
